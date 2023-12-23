JLots of vibrant life, applause from the enthusiastic audience for scenes and solo performances by the dancers and singers: the premiere of the Christmas guest performance in the Alte Oper was celebrated with minute-long ovations. Premiered in 2021 at the Berlin Theater des Westens, “Ku'damm 56 – The Musical” will be performing in Frankfurt over the Christmas and New Year period.

The production by Christoph Drewitz is based on the three-part television series “Ku'damm 56”, with which ZDF painted a moral picture of the still young Federal Republic. About the unresolved National Socialism including a former concentration camp doctor, a victim of persecution and the consequences of the radical expropriation of German Jews in the “Aryanization” as well as the dance school in which the story takes place, with taboo topics such as abortion, violence in marriage, homosexuality and From suicide to the unscrupulously pursued economic miracle and rearmament, the script by screenwriter Annette Hess also deals with the battle of ideologies. She worked out the libretto for “Ku'damm 56 – The Musical” with the composer and lyricist duo Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer.