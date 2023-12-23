Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/23/2023 – 14:51

In mourning, the country observed a minute of silence for the 14 people killed in the massacre in the capital Prague. Massacre was committed by a 24-year-old student. With a minute of silence, flags at half-mast and masses across the country, the Czech Republic paid tribute this Saturday (23/12) to the 14 people murdered in a massacre this week in Prague , in the largest attack of its kind ever recorded in the country's recent history.

A 24-year-old armed student killed 14 people on Thursday, and then committed suicide, at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University, which is in the historic center of the Czech capital. Twenty-four people were injured.

People observed a minute of silence at noon and church bells rang across the country.

“We all try to build paradise on earth, but the reality of life shows us that evil exists,” said the Archbishop of Prague, Jan Graubner, during the mass for the victims at St. Vitus Cathedral, in the country's capital.

President Petr Pavel attended the ceremony.

“It is difficult to find the words to express, on the one hand, the condemnation, and on the other the pain and sadness felt by our population in the days before Christmas”, declared Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Thousands of candles were lit at a memorial in front of the Faculty of Arts and at the university headquarters.

The identities of the victims, students and teachers, began to be disclosed by their families and the university.

Among the victims is Finnish literature specialist Jan Dlask. Among the injured were three foreigners, a Dutchman and two United Arab Emirates citizens.

Search for explanations

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan stated that there is no evidence that the crime was related to “international terrorism”.

Since Thursday, police have arrested four people who threatened to carry out similar attacks or who celebrated the massacre.

The country's police chief, Martin Vondrasek, said the shooter had a “huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition.” Police had begun searching for the student even before the attack, after the body of the young man's father was found in the town of Hostoun, west of Prague.

The student had also told a friend that he was planning to commit suicide in Prague. Police went to the college building where the shooter was scheduled to take a class, but he went to a different part of the university.

Messages published on social media indicate that he sought inspiration from a similar attack in Russia, Vondrasek explained.

After the search operation at the young man's home, police established a link to the still unsolved death of a man and his two-month-old daughter in a forest near Prague on December 15. “A ballistic analysis showed that the weapon used in the forest was identical to the one found in the home of the shooter at the university,” the police announced.

