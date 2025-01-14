The Royal Society closed matchday 19 of the League with a hard-fought and important victory against Villarreal (1-0), a direct rival in the fight for the European places in the classification. The Basque team rises to seventh place, which is now only two points away, at the expense of a rival who, despite the defeat, remains fifth.

The Japanese attacker had a lot to say in the victory of those from San Sebastián Takefusa Kubowho had a good game and was the scorer of the local victory goal. After a chance in Castellón, a counterattack was set up in which Oyarzabal put a long ball for his teammate, who left Dani Parejo at speed, outwitted Kiko Femenía with a shot and beat Luiz Junior.

Once the match was over, the Japanese footballer went through the television microphones to analyze the crash and his performance, but His first response when questioned was surprising because it was unexpected..

Asked about his personal performance, crowned with the goal, and the importance of the victory, Kubo surprised with a forceful criticism of the match schedule, scheduled late on Monday.









«The truth is that very happy, despite Monday… after hours and all this shit that has happened to usWell, people continue to support us, twenty thousand people on a Monday at nine, if I had been a fan I still wouldn’t have come… Many thanks to the people who have come and to those who have supported us on TV and this victory is for the fans,” he declared, visibly upset.