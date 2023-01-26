At least 27 people died this Thursday by the explosion of an explosive device in central Nigeria, the Nasarawa State Police reported late on Wednesday. (where the incident occurred), which is still investigating what it describes as an attack.

“It is unfortunate that something like this has happened. 27 pastors have died from the explosion of that bomb,” said the spokesman for the Nasarawa Police, Ramhan Nansel, in statements collected by the local media.

The device exploded during the night of Tuesday in the town of Rukubi, near the border that separates the Nigerian states of Nasarawa and Benue.



There were many herdsmen and their cows gathered there, having been grazing for the day in the neighboring state of Benue.

At the moment, the State Police is working with other Nigerian security agencies to investigate this possible attack and arrest the perpetrators of “this cowardly act”, Nansel said.

“We are working around the clock to understand what led to the attack,” he added.

For his part, Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule said the attack was targeting a group of herdsmen of the Fulani ethnic group, but urged all members of that town to remain calm.

“On behalf of the state government, I want to stand in solidarity with the Fulani people across the state for the murder of their people by a as yet unknown attacker. I want to assure them of our commitment to finding the perpetrators of this act and bringing them face to face with the law.” he added.

Benue State, one of Nigeria’s major food producershas registered in recent years cases of violence between local farmers, predominantly Christians, and Fulani herdsmen, of Muslim origin, due to the scarcity of land and resources.

EFE