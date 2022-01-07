Danilo Petrucci it was a child who asked Santa Claus for videos of the World Championship and the Dakar. Santa Claus obviously fulfilled the wish of the Terni, who yesterday in the fifth stage of the 44th edition of the Dakar, the first in his career for the 1990 class, won in the motorcycle category thanks to the penalty of his brand-mate in KTM Toby Price, who without penalties had been the fastest ahead of Petrucci.

It was not a problem-free stage for Petrux, who overturned after 60 km to avoid a camel that had practically come towards him breaking away from a flock. In addition, there was no shortage of navigation problems. Petrucci covered a long stretch with GasGas driver Daniel Sanders, but at a certain point they found themselves lost along with four other competitors including Ross Branch and Andrew Short’s Yamahas. “They made me open the track – stated Petrucci as reported by today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport – and I looked at them badly, because they have been doing the Dakar for 10 years and they keep me going “. In reality, the ‘apologies’ from Cornejo Florimo arrived via message. The Honda rider, also attached to the ‘Petrucci train’ wrote: “The truth was you were too fast for me at that point. You are driving wonderfully ”.

A natural talent therefore that of Petrucci for enduro and raids, a talent that KTM does not want to let go: “We know he has a contract with Ducati for Moto America, but if he wants to return, the doors are wide open – said Heinz Kinigadner, former driver now consultant of the Mattighofen house – has the potential to make a career in raiding as a winner. I find it wonderful “. Petrucci had to deal with a not insignificant injury in the preparation phase in his right leg that he still cannot support, then he overcame the fright of a positive tampon. During the second stage a fuse went out and Petrucci was forced to ask for the helicopter, having lost his mobile phone, wallet and passport without realizing it. A flood of unexpected events, which did not affect Danilo’s desire to carve out his place in the sun in the desert. A successful undertaking that could truly open the doors to a future of the highest level in the most famous raid in the world.