To guide the future of its autonomous cars, Tesla has a clear position and now bets everything on the cameras, moving away from some specialists in driver assistance systems who also use radar sensors and LIDAR lasers.

At the big CES technology fair in Las Vegas, manufacturer Luminar installed an experiment in a parking lot to demonstrate the superiority of its product: it made two cars run in parallel at about 50 km/h so that at the end of the track the silhouette of a child to get up.

The vehicle equipped with your product brakes in time to avoid hitting it and the other, a Tesla, actually pushes the test dummy.

Most manufacturers of autonomous steering systems have chosen to combine cameras with radar and/or LIDAR, which allow measuring distances with radio waves or lasers.

Tesla, however, decided last year to eliminate radar and rely exclusively on cameras for its driver assistance system.

According to its CEO, Elon Musk, with technological advances, an “artificial brain” powered by cameras can match the capabilities of a human brain that analyzes its environment with two eyes.

“It’s a pretty reasonable strategy,” admits Kilian Weinberger, a professor at Cornell University who has worked on object detection in autonomous driving systems.

Officially, Tesla currently only offers driver assistance systems, but hopes to provide a fully autonomous steering system.

The company decided several years ago to install cameras and radars by default in all of its cars and was thus able to gather a significant amount of information about how users drive under real-world conditions.

Auto-steering systems have four main functions, says Sam Abuelsamid of Guidehouse Insights: sense the environment, predict what will happen, plan what the car will do, and execute it.

“Predicting turned out to be much more complicated than the engineers thought, especially with pedestrians and cyclists,” he says.

– Regulatory requirements –

The problem is that “Elon Musk dazzled with its autonomous steering system and ensured that the equipment already installed in the cars was sufficient”, says Abuelsamid.

For the head of French equipment manufacturer Valeo, which presents its third generation of LIDAR at CES, “cameras alone, whatever the amount of data stored, are not enough.”

“All sensors have their advantages and disadvantages,” says Marko Bertogna, a professor at the Unimore Italian University. “In the current state of knowledge”, cameras alone still make many mistakes, he adds.

For now, “the more systems there are operating in parallel and the more you manage to mix different types of sensors, the more likely it is to be among the first to meet the safety requirements that regulators will demand”, predicts the expert.

