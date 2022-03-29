KRU esports showed that it is the best squad in Latin America in Valorantand he did so by being crowned champion of the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers League Latam.

The Argentine team, in charge of the former soccer player Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguerowon the regional final by defeating Leviathan with a score of 3-2.

With this result, KRU esports won the pass to represent Latin America in the VCT Masters 2022one of the most important tournaments in Valorant Worldwide.

The major competitive event will take place in Iceland, and as you can see in the video, the public could get a chance to see an epic showdown with fnatic.

For its part, Leviathanwho finished second in the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers League Latamis about to face an equally important challenge.

If they beat the Brazilians from Ninjas In Pajamascould win the second place in Latin America for the 2022 VCT Masters, marking history, since never before have we had two teams from the region in an international event.

KRÜ esports goes for everything

The Argentine squad was the first in Latin America to reach a World Cup Valorantplacing second in group B just below TeamLiquidwhich earned him a pass to the quarterfinals.

At this stage they surpassed fnatic without major problem, which generated a kind of rivalry between the two that lasts until now.

Their brilliant participation ended in the semifinals when they fell against Gambit, and this time they will try to sneak into the maximum match of the tournament.

Congratulations to KRÜ esports.

