Alexander Kristoff achieved a feat that he had not yet achieved in his professional career after winning the Scheldt GP alone, his 83rd win as a professional… but the first he has achieved alone in 13 years. Kristoff himself was surprised by this solo victory on his social networks. “My first solo victory in thirteen years, first at the Scheldt GP. What a race! Fans, rain and all day running at full speed. Very happy to give Intermarché Wanty-Gobert another home win.

In statements collected by the Intermarché Wanty-Gobert team Kristoff explained in this way how the race was and how his success was cemented. “I felt good from the start and when the selection was made on the fans I didn’t have to make any extra efforts. I pushed on the break to make sure there was no chance of other riders coming back. As the other leading teams also had this intention, I was confident that we would stay ahead. It was a shame that Gerben Thijssen crashed in the first group, because he protected me well at the beginning of the race. The last lap was very tactical with several attacks and I had to react three times to close the gap. At the end I sped up on the cobbled section of Broekstraat, hoping to go with two or three riders. But nobody followed me, I gave it my all and I won!”

Kristoff also celebrated the team’s successful season as this victory comes on top of the one achieved by Biniam Girmay in Ghent-Wwevelgem. “This is a very special victory for me, because it is the first time in three years that I have won alone and I can enjoy it in the last kilometer. The team has given a lot of importance to the Flanders classics, so I am very happy for offer them this success. We know we are ready for the classics and we are proud of what we are achieving. We work well and pay attention to details. Those small and valuable improvements have allowed us to shine in Ghent-Wevelgem and in the Scheldt GP. Our season is already a success, but I am convinced that at the Intermarché Wanty-Gobert we will continue to improve even more from now on!”