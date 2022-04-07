In the last round of the World Championship, valid for the Argentine Grand Prix, the organizers found themselves forced to ‘compress’ the free practice and qualifying sessions over a single day on Saturday due to a delay in the delivery of materials for the teams. As if what happened recently in Termas de Rio Hondo were not enough, MotoGP could paradoxically relive a similar circumstance also for the stage in the United States – scheduled for this weekend – thanks to another cargo breakdown that will force the teams to receive materials only. close to the weekend.

At this moment, therefore, the logistics of the World Championship are definitely under accusation for what has been happening in recent days, mirroring a completely different organization, in terms of efficiency, from that practiced by DHLlogistics partner in Formula 1. The German company, in fact, avoided a serious transport crisis that would have prevented three teams from receiving their materials in time for the Australian Grand Prix, acting in advance to avert this scenario. Specifically, three teams had uploaded their own containers on a ship which, from Europe, should have reached Oceania in about 42 days. However, meeting deadlines were severely hampered by global supply chain constraints, as well as other constraints such as the war in Ukraine. For these reasons, therefore, the ships would have arrived in Australia a week later than expected.

It was at that point that DHL stepped in with a alternative logistics strategypicking up the containers in Singapore and transporting them by plane aboard two Boeings, thus allowing delivery within the established times: “All the teams have five sets of kits, which are being extended to six due to the extra races – has explained Paul FowlerVice President of Motorsport Logistics at DHL – therefore, everything you see in the garages, on the walls, on the stands of the pitlane, is all material transported by sea. Moreover – he added – there is almost a price war now: tariffs from Europe to Asia to Europe, which were around $ 900 per container, now amount to around $ 20,000 ”.