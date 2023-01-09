(Reuters) – Russia said on Monday it supports President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and condemns the actions of protesters who invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasilia on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow condemned “in the strongest terms” the actions of those who provoked the disorder.

(Reporting by Reuters)

