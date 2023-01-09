Home page World

From: Johannes Nuss

Split

In the future, visitors from abroad would have to prove in Thailand that they have been vaccinated against the corona virus at least twice. © Throat Sageamsak/dpa/Archive

In the middle of the main travel season, Thailand is tightening the entry rules due to the relaxation of the corona virus in China. It is also becoming more complex for German holidaymakers in Thailand.

Bangkok – Thailand, one of the favorite travel destinations for Germans, has tightened its entry rules due to the corona pandemic. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Bangkok on Thursday, like the news agency dpa reported. The reason for the tightening of entry rules in Thailand is the relaxed Chinese corona policy. Since the upcoming entry rules in Thailand will affect all foreigners, German tourists will also face obstacles when traveling to Thailand due to the corona pandemic. This is reported by Kreiszeitung.de.

Also Germany has now tightened the entry rules due to the Chinese corona policy.

Corona: Stricter entry rules for tourists in Thailand – visitors must be vaccinated twice

In the future, visitors from abroad will have to prove that they have been vaccinated against the corona virus at least twice, according to Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. So if you are not fully vaccinated or even not vaccinated against Covid-19, you have to expect that you will be turned away at the border. Therefore there are no alternative entry rules in Thailand – for example the presentation of a negative PCR test or similar.

Anyone who wants to travel from Thailand to a country that requires a negative corona test for entry must also provide proof of health insurance, it said. This is to ensure that possible treatment costs would be covered in the event of a positive PCR test in Thailand, the newspaper reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand is again tightening corona entry rules for tourists: a large wave of travel from China is expected

It is still unclear when the new corona entry rules in Thailand will come into force. Thailand only lifted all corona entry rules last October. As a rule, official decisions in Thailand become valid as soon as they are published in the official gazette Royal Thai Government Gazette to be published. However, the country is now expecting a large wave of travel from China, where the virus is currently spreading massively. It can therefore be assumed that the regulation will be implemented very quickly, as Thailand is an extremely popular travel destination for tourists from China.

In December 2022, Beijing announced the end of the quarantine requirement for travelers to the People’s Republic. From January 8, 2023, people traveling to China from abroad will only have to show a negative corona test. After the end of the zero corona policy, the Chinese will be able to go on holiday abroad again. (with dpa material)