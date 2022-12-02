In 2016 we were first introduced to Volkswagen’s electric ID line. The first model was the Volkswagen ID.3. According to the brand, it is now due for a refresh. So today the first sketches of the new design are shown. Both the inside and the outside are changed – logical with a new model. Just not too much. But the most important news is that the software is finally getting an overhaul.

The appearance of the second generation Volkswagen ID.3 is less sweet, as we conclude from the first drawings. He appears to have two eyebrows on the hood, above the headlights. From the back it still looks like the first ID.3. And that also applies to the interior.

Few real buttons in the new Volkswagen ID.3

It is precisely in that interior that we would have liked to see some adjustments. It’s no secret that Volkswagen owners don’t like all the digital touch-swipe buttons. Volkswagen boss Thomas Schäfer recently shared that he would like to bring push buttons back to Volkswagen’s steering wheels.

Now these sketches don’t tell the whole story, but it looks like the new ID.3 is once again full of touch buttons. There will be new software in the ID.3, which will allow updates through the air and it will be able to remember how to park.

By the way, the interior is made without animal materials. So very, very vegan. More information, such as the specifications and prices of the new ID.3, will follow. We do know that Volkswagen will produce the model in large numbers. And not only build in the factories in Zwickau and Dresden, but also at the headquarters in Wolfsburg. Hello Gulf!