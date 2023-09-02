DThe processing of the affair about Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger and an anti-Semitic flyer from school days is heading for the decisive climax: the Free Voter boss has probably answered questions from Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) about the allegations in the room now in writing. According to information from the German Press Agency in Munich, Aiwanger’s answers were transmitted on Friday evening. The State Chancellery confirmed receipt.

Now it’s Söder’s turn, he must now finally decide how to proceed: whether or not to dismiss Aiwanger a good month before the state elections on October 8th. It remained unclear when he would publicly announce this decision, whether at the weekend or later.

On Friday morning, Söder had increased the time pressure on Aiwanger to quickly answer Tuesday’s catalog of questions. “For me it is important that the 25 questions are now answered comprehensively and credibly, and in a timely manner. And in a timely manner is best today, in the course of the day,” said the Prime Minister on the sidelines of an appointment in Bechhofen in Central Franconia. However, he still did not set a formal deadline for his deputy. Söder called his public apology from the previous day “overdue”.

Aiwanger then told the German Press Agency in Munich: “If the demand is by tonight, then we will try to deliver by tonight.” He added: “I don’t want to be reproached here.” At the public festival appearance in Lower Bavaria, he had just told journalists that the answer was actually only planned for next week.







In his speech there he defended himself: “Yes, I did shit too when I was young. Yes, I messed up too.” But he doesn’t think it’s okay to confront someone later in life with things that happened 35 to 40 years ago, “up to the point of their professional annihilation”. There are many things that one would no longer do in hindsight. But you also have to allow people to become smarter in life. He spoke again of a long-planned smear campaign against him, “perhaps to bring the Greens into the state government”.