Today, Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron made statements on the situation in Niger.

The army seized power on July 26 and placed President Mohamed Bazoum under house arrest.

Macron said that he speaks daily with Bazoum, and reaffirmed France’s support for him.

The French President added, “I speak every day to President Bazoum. We support him. We do not recognize those who carried out the coup. And any decisions we will take, whatever they are, will be based on our communication with Bazoum.”

The military council in Niger announced the withdrawal of diplomatic immunity from the French ambassador in Niamey after he refused to leave after being given 48 hours.

The Economic Community of West African States is mediating a solution to the crisis in Niger.