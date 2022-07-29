A group of 30 firefighters from the Forest Fire Center of the Krasnoyarsk Territory was sent to Yakutia to help extinguish forests. This was reported by the press center of the government of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

On Friday, July 29, a group of 30 people flew on an Il-76 plane from Krasnoyarsk to Yakutsk. Upon arrival, specialists should immediately be sent to the fires, the authorities said.

As Aleksey Bolshakov, First Deputy Minister of Forestry of the Territory, explained, paratroopers from the Yartsevo and Yenisei aviation departments went to Yakutia. Thanks to well-organized maneuvering, they were able to relocate in a short time, writes news agency KrasnoyarskMedia.

Now the forests of the Krasnoyarsk Territory are patrolled and guarded by 250 people and seven aircraft. Given the current situation, this is enough to control fires in the region, Bolshakov noted.

The situation in Yakutia, however, remains difficult. Since July 19, a state of emergency at the federal level has been introduced in the republic. As the IA specifies SakhaNews, extinguishing forests is complicated by hot and dry weather. More than 1,000 people are involved in the elimination of fires, aviation is involved.

According to the press service of the head and government of Yakutia, eight fires were extinguished in the region over the past day. 107 forest fires continue to operate on the territory of 16 districts and two more fires on lands of other categories.

The day before, on July 28, a forest fire reached the residential buildings of the village of Arylakh, where about 1.6 thousand people live. The population began to evacuate. It was also decided to evacuate children from the Orlyonok children’s camp.