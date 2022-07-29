The sun has many advantages and is essential for life, but it can also have negative effects on health if intense or chronic exposure is carried out. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) recommends following these tips to promote safe sun exposure.

Don’t spend too much time in the sun



Despite the fact that sunscreens currently offer a great defense against the risks derived from solar radiation, you should not stay in the sun for a long time. Although a high protection factor is used, this is not total and it is necessary to try not to make an excessive exposure.

Avoid the hottest hours



Avoid sun exposure between 12 and 4 p.m., as well as not sleeping in the sun and extreme protective measures in outdoor activities. These are the hours in which the incidence of the sun is greater and in which sun exposure should be avoided.

Do not expose children under three years of age to the sun



Children under three years of age should not be exposed to the sun, so they must be protected with clothing, as well as their heads with hats and glasses. A sunscreen with a high Sun Protection Factor, specialized for children and resistant to water, should also be used.

Sunscreen suitable for skin type



Each type of skin or part of the body needs adequate sun protection. The lighter the skin, the higher the SPF needed, as well as other factors such as age or exposure circumstance. It is recommended to use sunscreens with higher SPF in the first exposures. For parts of the body such as the lips, there are special protectors for the area in pencils or photoprotective bars. There are more sensitive areas where extreme caution must be exercised, such as the neck, bald head, shoulders, neckline or ears.

correct application



You must read the instructions of the product and apply it following the instructions for use indicated. It should be applied generously and evenly, half an hour before exposure to the sun and repeat every two hours or after bathing or drying, as well as avoiding the use of protectors that are open from last year.

Use the protector on cloudy days



UV radiation reflects off surfaces like water, sand, grass, or snow, so it’s important to continue using sunscreen on cloudy days. As on sunny days, it should be applied every two hours or after bathing or drying off.