An event in the Roblox metaverse enabled Manchester City to become the first football club to feature a shirt in the video game.

The Manchester City presented the Premier League third jersey for the 2022/2023 season for the first time on Roblox. The online metaverse within Roblox allows players to create their own unique worlds and games. The City has loaded the new kit into the game as a custom skin, thus allowing users to see the kit and even wear it in a 3D space.

The new uniform –

For the first time, a game kit is presented using the platform of Roblox, hugely popular with children and younger gamers. The Manchester City third shirt unveiled on this occasion is neon yellow and dark blue or, to quote Puma (who designed it), “Fizzy Light” and “Parisian Night”. Although stylized and bright, the colors were inspired by the symbol of the city of Manchester, the worker bee. Shortly after its appearance on Roblox, the shirt was also presented along with some official photographs with Laura Coombs, star of the City women’s team, new signing Kalvin Phillips and Portuguese central Ruben Dias chosen as models.

Not just Manchester City –

For the occasion, the Roblox lobby was branded with the colors of the Etihad Stadium – the arena where Guardiola’s City takes the field – as part of the special event. Puma wants to continue promoting the new jersey on the game: the well-known sportswear brand will hold a tournament for Roblox players, which will be streamed on YouTube. The Football Rush tournament will see teams of five play against each other for a prize of $ 10,000 in Robux, the in-game currency, which will be distributed to the winning team.