Once again the Kardashian-Jenner are involved in a media scandal, although this time it is kourtney kardashian who is in the eye of the hurricane because they are accusing her of faking the pregnancy announcement she gave with Travis Barkerher husband.

Internet users realized that the American socialite is not one or two months pregnant, on the contrary, she must be between five or six months pregnant, something that should not come as a surprise to her husband.

After a video of Kourtney went viral on the internet, where she “breaks” the news to Travis about her pregnancy, many criticized the fact that it was practically impossible for him not to realize that she was pregnant by he bulging belly it has, which generated negative comments.

Kourtney Kardashian criticized for faking pregnancy announcement with Travis Barker

At that moment Travis Barker He acted surprised, but the reality is that he already knew that he would be a father again. This is how Kourtney Kardashian is harshly criticized by Internet users, because everything seems to be a show to talk about.

Kourtney and Travis have been very focused on becoming parents in recent years, which they achieved in 2023 and have received several positive comments. So far neither of them has spoken about the criticism they have received for the announcement of their pregnancy.

