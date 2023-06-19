Arrive and kiss the saint for Luis de la Fuente in charge of the Spanish absolute team. After a highly criticized debut in the first games of the qualifying phase for the Eurocup, especially after the defeat in Scotland, the man from La Rioja responded to the reproaches by winning the League of Nations title by beating Croatia on penalties. He tried to appear cold in the celebrations, but the procession was inside.

“Thank God I have had this opportunity. We already said that we demand a lot from ourselves and that we get the most out of these great players, who have made a huge effort. When the opportunity has been given, we have not wasted it, “said De la Fuente on TVE after lifting his first trophy with the absolute.

«I have no words to describe what I feel for the players. After a very long and exhausting season, they have set an example of professionalism in this concentration. I am also very happy for the entire coaching staff and for all of Spain,” added the Haro coach, an example of humility.

The Spanish coach also referred to the final round. “We had worked the penalties and I was very calm. I have told the players to be calm because they had done a great job and for me they were champions no matter what.

The future? «Now, it’s time to first enjoy this, which is incredible, and then we’ll think about closing the qualification for the Eurocup.

Carvajal: “It was a unique opportunity for many”



«It was a unique opportunity for many of us who were left out in important championships. We deserved it for 120 minutes but in the end we had confidence in the penalties, we had trained them with the coach and it turned out well. I was very clear about my shot, I knew that he was the sixth to shoot, I knew that his goalkeeper shoots easily and that’s why I shot like that, a bit like Panenka. It was my first final without starting, but I was moved to give a motivational talk.

Unai Simón: “I dedicate it to the previous staff”



“We knew it was going to be a very tight game against a very strong rival in defense. We have been able to counter their counterattacks very well. I didn’t think we were going to need to go to penalties, but welcome back. I dedicate it to all my teammates and the technical staff that allowed us to overcome the obstacle in Portugal and get here.

Rodrigo Hernández, MVP: “Chapeau for the team”



«We suffer because football is very expensive, but this team promises a lot. This Spain is very young, but we were in very good shape mentally and physically. Two thumbs up for the team. We know that Croatia is one of the best teams in the world, that the mechanisms work very well and that its players and its coach have been together for a long time, but I would give Spain a 10. We have to improve many things, but this is only the beginning. You have to forget about discussions and celebrate it as it deserves.

Jordi Alba: “It is the result of a very long job”



«It is the result of a very long work, also by Luis Enrique, by Busi, who was our captain, by all the colleagues who have come here. It seems easy to win this tournament but not at all. It is to be proud of and we dedicate it to all Spaniards. We know that Croatians always compete very well, but we have known how to suffer. Penalties are a lottery but once again Unai has saved us and those who have taken have been phenomenal. Those of us who have been around for a long time really wanted to get another one and the new ones wanted to make their debut ».

Morata: “We always leave our lives”



«Winning this title has a lot of merit because the best in Europe play here. They have tremendous merit, with a very competitive DNA in all sports. We always leave our lives. Sometimes it works out for you and other times it doesn’t, but let’s hope that all Spaniards are proud of us. I have a shirt signed by all the teammates and I take it home.

Rubiales: “This title also belongs to Luis Enrique”



«We have suffered a lot but all Spaniards deserve this. This title was needed because in Spain there are many boys and girls who are starting to play when they are five years old and titles are needed to get excited and have references. This is for everyone. Luis Enrique and his coaching staff have been part of this and we dedicate it to all Spaniards »