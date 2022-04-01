Among the ranks of Spalletti’s team there are many players who offer a good contribution in terms of bonuses: Osimhen the top. A player to redeem despite the fogging period? Zielinski

Three wins in the last four days. Recently Napoli lost only against Milan, a decisive scudetto clash – to date – given the gap of three points that separate the two contenders for the title. For the rest, Spalletti’s team has shown that they have different fantasy football guns, but also players who, so far, are disappointing. Let’s find out who to bet on (and not!) In this season finale.

Thumb up – The Napoli calendar is certainly one of the most complicated in the immediate future. Atalanta, Fiorentina and Roma below. Then the challenges within reach against Empoli, Sassuolo, Turin, Genoa and Spezia. Therefore, once those ‘three rocks’ have been overcome, the scudetto run-up can be more serene for the Campania team, dragged in the last period by an extraordinary Victor Osimhen (37 million). Two consecutive braces are an excellent visiting card for the season finale of the Nigerian striker, eager to break new records in this latest segment of the championship. Very good Kalidou Koulibaly (19 million), finally found and protagonist of a season in which he was very constant in terms of performance and also saw the goal well [2 reti]. Finally, we focus on the redemption of Zielinski (26 million), who appeared decidedly out of phase in this 2022, unrecognizable in some ways: the Polish midfielder is a player who has important shots, as demonstrated in the play-off against Sweden, and we are convinced that at the moment highlight his talent will come out. See also F1 | Ferrari: less pride and more performance

Thumb down – With Spalletti the outsiders struggled a lot. Politano (20 million), Lozano (26 million) and Insigne (31 million) certainly did not make sparks for various reasons. The former scored only one goal in the league, revealing an unsuspected difficulty in scoring a goal; the second scored only away and is back from a 2022 with very few appearances on the field, between injuries and a physical condition not at the top. Finally, Insigne has scored seven goals, but has also missed three penalties and is also affected by various muscle problems. Without forgetting, finally, the official transfer to Toronto, where in June he will fly leaving Naples and Italy. For the reasons set out, we do not believe they can be incisive as demonstrated, after all, throughout the championship. The scudetto run-up continues. Napoli needs everyone’s contribution to rock the tricolor dream, but with Osimhen, Zielinski and Koulibaly – the backbone of Spalletti’s men – we could go checkers. Mario Ruggiero See also Berrettini, another stop. Right hand surgery: "The best solution"

April 1 – 3:39 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Koulibaly #certainty #Napoli #exteriors #struggling #Lozano #Insigne #Politano