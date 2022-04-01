The Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister, Marta Lucía Ramírez assured this Friday that there is potential for commercial exchange between her country and Turkey I increased to 5,000 million dollars.

Ramírez met in Ankara with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Çavusogluwho recalled that the volume of trade between the two countries already doubled last year to reach 2,000 million dollars.

This figure represented an increase of 152% in just eight years. The two countries have already signed an agreement in 2015 with the objective that in 2023 bilateral trade would reach that figure of 5,000 million dollars.

Ramírez is scheduled to meet with Turkish businessmen tomorrow in Istanbul, and Minister Cavusoglu announced that his government will promote investments by Turkish companies in Colombia. The chancellor will meet in Ankara with the Turkish vice president, Fuat Oktay.

During the meeting, the two ministers agreed to cooperate on migration and called on the international community to do more to help the refugees, local media reported.

Turkey and Colombia are the two countries in the world that host the most refugees, 5 and 2.5 million respectively, according to the Colombian minister during a joint press conference with Çavusoglu. Ramírez highlighted the importance of integrating migrant women into the workforce, so that they have more economic security.

The two representatives also discussed bilateral cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism, education, food security, energy, the defense industry or tourism.

