Roman Kostomarov posted a video of himself doing synchronized swimming as a joke

Olympic ice dancing champion Roman Kostomarov showed on his Telegram channel how he jumps into the pool.

The athlete published a video in which he jokingly engages in synchronized swimming. In the video, Kostomarov and another man artistically enter the pool and jump from there into the water. “We are conquering new heights. Not a single step, just into the water,” he captioned the post.

On January 17, Kostomarov showed how he mastered another sport. The former skater showed a video of him doing flyboarding. He flew it over the water.

In January 2022, Kostomarov was hospitalized with pneumonia and influenza B. Due to prolonged connection to a blood oxygenation machine and a ventilator, his tissue began to die. Doctors amputated both feet of the skater, then the shins of both legs, the entire hand of his right hand and several fingers of his left. Later, he was fitted with prosthetic legs and right arm. After this, Kostomarov continued to actively engage in sports.