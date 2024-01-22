He went all out. Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz have been called, for several days, as one of the couples that will be called for the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. However, this would not have gone down well with the followers of the reality show who left their feelings on social networks, having an exchange of words with the interpreter. What happened? Find out all the details in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Karen Schwarz: this was her LUXURIOUS birthday to which Brunella Horna, Richard Acuña and more famous people went

What did Ezio Oliva say to the fan of 'The Great Chef'?

Ezio Oliva received a negative comment on his official Instagram account, in which an Internet user stated that “I hope the singer and Karen Schwarz do not enter 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'.” Ádammo's former leader did not like this, who had no problem responding instantly, making it clear to him that, despite the criticism, he and the former television host will be in Latina's kitchens.

“There you will see us every night muaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat of us,” wrote Oliva, who with this would confirm the rumors of his presence in the reality show.

Ezio Oliva confirming that he will be in #ElGranChefFamosos x2 despite people's bad comments? “You'll see us there every night.” I told them 😌👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/VNFgbZfMF8 — Ric La Torre (@RicLaTorreZ) January 22, 2024

What is the 'Double Flavor, Double Fun' segment about?

On January 18,'The Great Chef: Celebrities'announced the creation of a new segment on the program: 'Double fun, double flavor'. They have not given many details about it, but they hinted that it will be about cooking in pairs.

“Coming soon a season of double fun and double flavor… Get ready to be excited in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2'”says the voice-over of the program.



#Ezio #Oliva #responds #fan #39The #Great #Chef39 #criticized #entry #program #quotThere #usquot