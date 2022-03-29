Korina Rivadeneira joined the group of media figures from the Peruvian media who gave their opinion regarding the slap in the face by Will Smith towards Chris Rock at the 94th ceremony of the Oscar awards. As recalled, the comedian publicly mocked the actor’s wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkettso he could not contain his fury and went on stage to apply the blow that has gone around the world.

And although the winner of the statuette in the category of best actor issued a statement apologizing to his colleague, the Venezuelan used his social networks to do a kind of analysis to understand the reaction that has put the general public in two marked positions.

Korina Rivadeneira seeks to understand Will Smith’s blow to Chris Rock

Through some stories from your account InstagramKorina Rivadeneira shared with her followers the little research she did about the childhood of Will Smith. Therefore, the wife of Mario Hart concludes that the reaction of the Hollywood star could have been motivated by remembering the physical abuse that her mother experienced by her own father.

“Seeing Will Smith’s reaction, I did a little research on his childhood, because according to what psychologists have always explained to me, we are the reflection of our home. What do psychologists in my community think? I feel like when Smith saw the comedian attack his wife, he relived his father with his mother.” he indicated at the beginning.

Korina Rivadeneira harshly criticizes Will Smith’s reaction

Despite understanding the reason for her reaction, Korina Rivadeneira made it clear that she is totally against it after Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock. The Venezuelan also affirmed that the actor does not have all the blame, since even the Academy is responsible for allowing the type of comments made by the humorist.