A little brother for Lara! Korina Rivadeneira surprised by revealing that she wishes to become a mother for the second time. The model, who will be part of the Christmas show of Gisela Valcárcel, He said he wants to look for the boy for next year.

“This Christmas I asked Santa for another baby, a Marito, but one that looks like Korina (laughs). With Larita, I did everything, but I don’t know what happened to the issue of genes. We have a new baby planned for next year, God willing! ”He said in an interview with GV Producciones.

He also commented that he will spend Christmas with Mario Hart’s family. “This Christmas we are going to spend it with all of Mario’s family, who are like my family, I love them very much. This year I am not going to spend it with my mother or my sister, we will be far away, but with our hearts united”, He mentioned.

“This Saturday we will be with all the companions from This is War dancing on Gisela Valcárcel’s dance floor, and it was a beautiful experience. On this date, the most important thing is family unity, and that is what we want to convey this Saturday. It is not important how you dress for these dates or the great banquet you may have at the table. The most important thing is to learn to value our loved ones, enjoy with our family, give us love and be united, “he said.

“Merry Christmas to all! And that we never know what we have until we lose it, and all Venezuelan families know what that means, because we have lived it with the government we have, I hope that things do not go wrong in Peru, but take advantage now that they are with their family and enjoy it to the fullest ”he expressed.