Russia continues to build up troops on the border with Ukraine and pulls military equipment into the region. It is reported by Bloomberg citing Janes, a defense and reconnaissance company.

The company cites satellite images, which allegedly show that tanks, artillery weapons and air defense systems have been moved to the border since November. In addition, the photographs captured the military – in small numbers. However, the company believes that Russia, if necessary, will be able to quickly send reinforcements to the region.

Preparing for an invasion

In late October, the Associated Press and The Washington Post, citing sources in American intelligence, reported that Russia was allegedly preparing to invade Ukraine in the first weeks of 2022. Photos taken from aerial photographs were presented as evidence: they show the movements of Russian troops within the borders of the country. Journalists even mapped the proposed offensive on multiple fronts.

122,000 Russian military are now on the border with Ukraine according to the NSDC of Ukraine

Prior to this, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov said that in early 2022 Moscow plans to invade Ukrainian territory and has already transferred 92 thousand troops to the border for this. However, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine estimates the number of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border at 122,000.

In late December, the Pentagon reiterated its military presence at the border with Ukraine. A US defense official said the US continues to express concern and added that US aircraft “will continue to fly over the Black Sea and conduct operations where international law allows it.”

US President Joe Biden said at all that his administration has a “window of four weeks” to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine. According to CNN, he instructed his team to use all possible tools to prevent a possible attack.

Demands and threats

In particular, the American leader said that if Russia nevertheless invades Ukraine, the US authorities could deploy additional troops on the eastern European flank of NATO: in Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Estonia.

We will have to send more US and NATO troops to the eastern flank, B9 – all those NATO countries for which we have a sacred obligation to protect them from any attack from Russia Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

In addition, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba wrote on December 10 in his article that Kiev and Western countries are developing a comprehensive plan to “contain” Moscow, the development of which began after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a “harsh ultimatum” demanding NATO guarantees , excluding the expansion of the alliance to the east.

At the same time, the United States again and again declares about “tough and previously unseen” sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried stressed that the new restrictions would entail serious costs for Moscow in the economic and financial spheres. She noted that Washington is ready to act immediately in coordination with its European allies.

Russia’s reaction

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied these accusations. In particular, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that the US accusations of “aggressive plans against a neighboring state” on the part of the United States are groundless propaganda from Washington.

The daily warnings from the State Department and the Pentagon that Russia is building up its military presence near Ukraine’s borders are nothing more than propaganda. I would like to remind you that Russia has all the rights to freely move troops across its territory and conduct training activities. We do not threaten anyone Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the United States

In turn, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia has the right to move troops across its territory in any direction, while Moscow “has no intentions to invade the territory of Ukraine.”