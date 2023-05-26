The cause of the incident on Morskaya Street in Krasnodar, where several buildings were damaged in the morning, is the fall of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was announced on May 26 by the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev.

“There is damage to buildings, but the life-supporting infrastructure was not damaged,” the head of the region wrote in his Telegram channel.

He also stressed that the most important thing is that there are no victims, and also thanked the representatives of the special services. In addition, Kondratiev assured that the residents of the city, whose houses were damaged, will be assisted in the restoration.

It is known that after the incident at the scene of the state of emergency, investigative actions are still ongoing.

Earlier that day it was reported that in Krasnodar at 4:17 in the morning there was a cotton in the area of ​​Morskaya Street. After that, local residents posted videos showing drones. A car was also recorded on which fragments of a drone fell. Residents of the city, in an interview with Izvestia, spoke about the explosion.