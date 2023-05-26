Among the mechanics most appreciated by the players of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom there is certainly the one that allows the protagonist Links to create different “mechanical” weapons to use during his adventure. This possibility has immediately become for many a more than legitimate means to indulge themselves with the imagination and today what surprises us is Uran120a fan of The Legend of Zelda but, perhaps even more, of Metal Gear Solidwhich he managed to bring in Tears of the Kingdom a bit of the masterpiece of Hideo Kojima.

Uran120 would in fact have recreated in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom several weapons present in the Metal Gear saga; foremost among these is the Metal Gear REX (which you see on the cover), a humanoid machine capable of launching nuclear missiles without the aid of any propulsion or localization system and main objective of Solid Snake during his missions.

Another creation of the skilled Twitter user is the Metal Gear Shagohod (visible above) of Metal Gear Solid 3, a much less powerful weapon than Metal Gear Rex that appears as a bipedal mecha with limited mobility. Uran120 is a Veteran LEGO designer and now on The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom he has found more than one way to vent his infinite imagination.