With Hideo Kojima far from konami and working on his projects, it looks unlikely that Metal Gear Solid have some kind of triumphant return, however, the producer of the series said that a return is coming that everyone is waiting for and that in 2023 we will have many announcements.

This statement made by noriaki okamura it was through the japanese magazine Famitsuwhich asked him and other game creators to leave their keyword for the following year and a brief comment on everything to come for 2023.

The keyword for the producer of Metal Gear Solid was “expected” and the comment about his ambitions to 2023 is related to the fact that the following year will be one that will have many announcements and, incidentally, asks everyone to be aware.

Much can be speculated about this statement, especially since it is about Noriaki Okamura and a lot has been expected from Konami for several years now, especially since its recent developments only have to do with video game collections and nothing else.

Will we now have the Metal Gear Solid remake?

One of the dreams that fans of Metal Gear Solid is the miracle of getting the series back in any way possible. It does not matter if it is a remaster of the old games or, failing that, the remake of the first installment.

According to various rumors, the remake of the first Snake game that came out on PlayStation is a reality and would be a kind of PS5 exclusive. The point is that this information lacks sufficient evidence and sources to corroborate it.

It had been said that the announcement would take place during The Game Awards in 2022, but nothing happened. Now we just have to wait and that, somehow, this rumor comes true.

Would you like MGS to come back?

