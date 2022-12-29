In terms of sporting results, 2022 proved to be a disappointing year for the Ferraridespite a single-seater like the F1-75 capable of beating the competition from Red Bull in qualifying (with 12 poles obtained in 22 races) and keeping up with the same single-seater from Milton Keynes, then triumphant in the constructors’ and drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen . What the Scuderia from Maranello lacked was mainly continuity and reliability, added to some strategic mistakes who provided a great assist to their Anglo-Austrian rivals for the conquest of the two world titles.

On this last point, which has generated much controversy among the fans, Ferrari has intervened with a replacement of the team principal, who in 2023 will respond to the name of Frederic Vasseur, called by Alfa Romeo to replace Mattia Binotto. A change that made many turn up their noses, but not the 1978 world champion Mario Andretti. The Italian-American, interviewed by soymotor. comunderlined not only this aspect, but also and above all what is expected of Ferrari from a point of the results on the track.

“I think they have a competitive packageand they proved it in 2022 – explained the man who raced in Ferrari in the two-year period 1971-1972 and subsequently as a replacement in 1982 – not many things will change technically for next year, apart from some updates, so I think Ferrari will be there, and I hope so, because it’s good for F1. There will be some changes, but the driver pairing will remain the same and that’s good. I think it’s a great match. Leclerc and Sainz complement each other well and everyone is able to win, we have already seen this. Ferrari could be very strong in 2023 and be a real contender for the championship. Moreover Andretti added. I don’t think they will come out badly, with the departure of Binotto. The human part is very important, but the equipment is more important, and this is there, without a doubt. I believe they have admitted some mistakes they made, while Carlos and Charles will discuss some things they will not be able to repeat. It’s not unusual for this to happen in a team. Obviously things could be better, but everyone can come together and work things out. Sometimes you learn from mistakes and I have a lot of faith in that Ferrari will be competitive in 2023″.