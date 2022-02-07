Parliament The Coalition Party does not participate in the question of the basic Finns, Liike Nyt joins

On Tuesday, basic Finns will leave a question on the price of fuel and electricity.

Coalition does not intend to take part in the question of basic Finns concerning the prices of fuel and electricity and their impact on people’s daily lives.

“We had a discussion with them and put forward our own suggestions on how a common intermediate question could be made. But then they were not ready to negotiate them as content that could have become common, ”says the chairman of the Coalition Parliamentary Group Kai Mykkänen.

According to Mykkänen, the Coalition Party will soon present its own measures that could be used to alleviate the effects of high prices quickly and in such a way that they would not make a big dent in the state budget.

“We think we need to find realistic and practical ways to do this. Nor is it a matter of worrying about billions of changes without thinking about whether they will hit the highest gas bills or electricity bills. ”

Basic Finns will submit his interlocutory question on Tuesday. In this context, its content is also presented in more detail.

The party said on Monday that it did not include the Coalition in the interlocutory question.

“The discussion on the topic was held between the parties in a good spirit, but the Basic Finns want to be flexible in their ambitious climate goals, the Coalition Party does not,” explained the chairman of the Basic Finnish Parliamentary Group. Ville Tavio in the bulletin.

“The PS also does not accept EU income transfers or EU climate packages that benefit the southern eurozone countries at the expense of Finns,” he continued.

Business Now on Monday, he said that he would join the basic Finns’ interlocutory question.

“When the prices of petrol and diesel, electricity and food go up more than wages, people get poorer. People and entrepreneurs who work and pay taxes are the economic backbone of Finland and we want to defend them and that is why we joined, ”Liike Nytin Chairman Harry Harkimo wrote in a press release.

Basic Finns said over the weekend to raise the issue of rising fuel and electricity prices.

Rising prices increase the cost of moving and living and significantly reduce the purchasing power of low- and middle-income earners, the chairman explained. Riikka Purra then.

“Now there is not enough worry and updating. Citizens need a view on how the situation will be alleviated, ”Purra tweeted.