One of the series of Netflix who has had several cosplay is Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu, its silent, shy and charming protagonist has become one of the favorite girls in anime. For this reason, HaneAme decided to share his most incredible recreation of this character.

HaneAme published in his account Twitter his cosplay of Komi-san in which he gave a message to his fans: ‘I can’t communicate, will you be my friend?’. As if it were the protagonist herself, she used a small notebook to communicate with the rest of her fans.

Something awesome about this cosplay from Komi-san is that this student’s uniform has been faithfully recreated, from the red bow and its pattern to the type of jacket that matches her white blouse. HaneAme She also made a selection of makeup to represent the look of this adorable protagonist.

The neko cosplay of Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu

In the second image of the cosplay of Komi-san that shares HaneAme brought to reality one of the most memorable forms of this girl, In this case, the feline version of this student makes a presence with all the elegance that this adorable protagonist can have:

In addition, this photo demonstrates the level of commitment that HaneAme has with his cosplay of Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu, as we can see that the pattern on the skirt was recreated like the rest of her outfit. She even has the traditional student briefcase that this girl has.

