This Saturday the story of a dog was known that, in the midst of the tragedy and desperate attempts to rescue people alivehas given hope to continue finding survivors after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

(In addition: The serious fractures of the ground that the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has left)

Kokup is a golden retriever rescuer who has saved five people despite having injuries to his four legs. The emotional images and their moving story are joined by that of several rescue dogs that save lives in the region.

“Even though his legs were injured, he saved 5 lives”, That is the message that the Turkish television channel, TRT Haber, spread when telling the story of Kokup in four emotional images that show him in action while his legs are injured.

Kokup injured his limbs due to constant cuts and bruises sustained while saving lives. So far, five people are known to have been rescued by the dog.

“The search and rescue dog, whose paws were injured in the rubble, continues to work after treatment,” the tweet concluded.

(Also: There are three attempts to kidnap the baby who was born under the rubble in Syria)

Reactions to the story are mixed. Some of the users expressed their opinions through Twitter. While some people celebrate the courageous act of the four-legged rescuer, others question the fact that he continues to search for people when he is already injured.

“Blessings noble tenderloin! Don’t expose them too much anymore. They are also living beings. Take care of them, please!” says a user responding to the tweet.

(We recommend: Group of 20 Colombians and 8 dogs travel to Turkey to support the rescues)

Rescues in Turkey and Syria continue more than a week after the tragedy. With the passing of the hours it becomes more difficult to find people alive. Debris removal work has already begun in some disaster areas.

four-legged heroes

You were always a strong, hard-working dog who never gave up.

The stories of the rescue dogs have filled social networks with emotion. Like Kokup, there are also Balam or Proteus, the rescue dog sent from Mexico whose story moved the world, He died during his rescue efforts.

Proteo was a German shepherd from the Mexican Army who participated in rescue tasks after the earthquake in Turkey, died during a cave-in while looking for victims among the rubble, The Mexican government reported this Monday.

(Read: Earthquake in Turkey: one of the rescue dogs sent by Mexico dies)

“Unfortunately, one of the dogs of the National Defense Secretariat died, there at work, the dog Proteo, in recent days,” said the head of the agency, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, at the presidential morning press conference.

In a video of the Army broadcast on social networks tribute is paid to the rescue dog with images of the moments when he searched through rubble.

(You may be interested in: Turkey and Syria: the balance of the tragedy one week after the earthquake)

“You were always a strong, hard-working dog who never gave up. Now I only have to thank you for having brought me, unfortunately you will not be able to get there with me. I will always remember you,” says officer Villeda, who worked with Proteus.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME