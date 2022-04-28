Yuji Nakaknown for his work on Sonic the Hedgehog, Phantasy Star Online, Sonic Adventure and more recently Balan Wonderworld, is suing Square Enix for being removed from the role of director during the development of Balan Wonderworld. The court case recently ended, allowing Yuji Naka to post his thoughts on Twitter.

Six months before the launch of Balan Wonderworld, Yuji Naka was relieved of his position as director after sharing concerns about the game’s unfinished state. He also states that “Square Enix and Arzest don’t care about video games or their fans“, pointing to several factors that led to his firing. In his thread, he claims that he opposed a YouTuber having released scores of the game’s soundtrack, insisting that”It’s weird to release an original game with arranged music by having a ghostwriter write the soundtrack!”

He also claims that his relationship with Arzest has deteriorated due to comments made about improving the game’s numerous technical issues. Many problems that emerged during development were not resolved and the conversations about the state of the game occurred without Yuji’s involvement, despite him being the director. Continuing, he states that he was not allowed to interact with fans on social media because it was “forbidden”. “There have been a lot of very nice comments and illustrations of Balan Wonderworld and I am very sorry that I could not reply” he has declared.

Even if read with machine translation, it is a very scathing thread that concludes with the following “I think Square Enix and Arzest are companies that do not care about games and game fans.” Until a better translation comes out, here’s a DeepL translation of the thread: pic.twitter.com/mlRet1gHwC – Nibel (@Nibellion) April 28, 2022



To conclude the thread, Yuji reflects on the development problems: “I think it’s wrong to prevent game creators from improving their games until the last minute. This case has a lot to do with the fact that Balan Wonderworld had the achievements and reputation you all know well. It is really a pity that a work that I have created, from the very beginning, has had such a result“.

