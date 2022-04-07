Other sponsors of the KNVB, such as KPN, Albert Heijn, Bitvavo and the Dutch Lottery, are therefore waiving the opportunity to join the Dutch national team to the World Cup at the end of this year.

“The KNVB respects the choices of commercial partners whether or not to travel to Qatar with guests and/or to have the World Cup return in campaigns,” said a spokesperson for the association. “As a participant in the World Cup, the KNVB has a different role and responsibility than our commercial partners. The association has decided in 2020 to want to participate socially in the World Cup in Qatar. Part of this is that we inform our partners as much as possible about the developments in Qatar and our social commitment. They each made their own decision based on this information.”