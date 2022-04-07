Fujiko Fujio, better known by his stage name Motoo Abiko, is dead. Unfortunately, the co-creator of souls that have marked the childhood of many, such as Doraemon and Carletto, he left us at the age of 88. The mangaka was found dead in his home in Kawasaki, Tokyo.

Unfortunately, the police did not have time to arrive on the scene, after someone noticed a fainting in the artist’s residence. Obviously, now Investigations are underway to understand what led to Fujiko Fujio’s deathbut according to the first tests it seems that no injuries have been found, like reported by Anime News Network. More information will be known soon.