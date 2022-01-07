L’year of release from Knights of the Old Republic Remake it could be the 2023, at least according to insider Bespin Bullettin, who reported what he learned from various sources. Basically in the planning of the Star Wars games, the new KOTOR should arrive after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, the latter scheduled instead for the autumn of 2022.

Bespin Bullettin is a Star Wars insider known for reporting very accurate information on Star Wars: Squadron and Star Wars: Battlefront II. He was also the first to talk about the development of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and just today he provided new rumors about it.

Unfortunately he didn’t say much else about Knights of the Old Republic Remake. He just pointed out that his words are not set in stone and that some things may change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development of Knights of the Old Republic Remake remains confirmed for PS5 and PC by Aspyr. If you want more information, read our preview.