For many people, the VW Bulli is their first camping vehicle. As popular as it is, the space is not generous. Things are completely different in the Knaus Tourer Van based on the VW Bus T6.1.

DThe Düsseldorf Caravan Salon at the beginning of the month once again showed how great the interest in recreational vehicles is. More than 250,000 visitors came to the exhibition halls on the Rhine during the ten days. One of the trends there was the smaller motorhomes. We are now taking a closer look at the new Knaus Tourer Van, a partially integrated motorhome based on the VW T 6.1, i.e. the good old VW bus. As a rule, semi-integrated vehicles, in which the driver’s area can be included in the living area, are placed on larger chassis of commercial vehicles such as the Fiat Ducato or the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Despite the smaller chassis, our test car stands impressively at 5.88 meters long and 2.76 meters high, and two medium-sized bicycles fit in the rear garage, even though the car is only 2.16 meters wide. If you want or need to use the room for other purposes: an outside bike rack costs 798 euros extra. The chic exterior color Campovolo Gray belongs to the special Vansation model. At the campsite, the VW Knaus was eyed curiously.