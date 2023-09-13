The Grand Prix Commission, composed of Carmelo Ezpeleta (Dorna, President), Jorge Viegas (FIM), Herve Poncharal (IRTA) and Biense Bierma (MSMA), assisted by Carlos Ezpeleta (Dorna), Mike Trimby (IRTA, meeting secretary) and Corrado Cecchinelli (Technological Director), in a meeting held in Misano on 08 September 2023, made the following decisions.

With immediate effect

Definition of the end of a lap

On rare occasions situations arise where a rider and his motorcycle cross the finish line separately. To solve this problem, the Grand Prix Commission approved the following regulation: in case the rider is not in contact with the motorcycle, the time is determined by the first part of the rider or motorcycle that crosses the finish line, whichever of the two, do it last.

In any case, any infringement linked to track limits or to gaining an advantage will be taken into consideration to evaluate the validity of the lap even if the motorbike and the rider were to cross the finish line separately.

Warm-Up program modified

To respond to a request from the MotoGP class riders, the Warm-Up will start five minutes early to leave more time between the session and the next parade. This is a change already implemented on the occasion of the San Marino GP and the Riviera di Rimini following a decision by the Race Direction.

Internal communications

In order to clarify the methods of communication by Race Direction, commissioners or race officials regarding disciplinary matters, it has been decided that communications to teams or drivers may be made in writing, via email or by other electronic means .

Effective from 2024

Wild Cards

The maximum number of wild card entries for the MotoGP class in an event has been increased from two to three. Currently, if there are more applications than there are places available, the decision on which entries to accept is made by the Grand Prix Commission.

Going forward, the decision will be made based on a new protocol that takes into account the number of wild cards already assigned to each manufacturer in the current season. In situations where we have already contested the same number of wild cards, the decision will be based on the championship ranking, and at the start of the season on that of the previous season, with the manufacturers further back having priority.