Jürgen Klopp gave a press conference again with Liverpool, just hours after the victory against Sparta Prague as a visitor, with which the key to the round of 16 of the Europa League was practically sealed. Now, the topic is what may be the most important game of the season: his last duel against Josep Guardiola and Manchester City in the Premier League, before leaving the team in the middle of this year.

The German coach took it with humor. “Before I had an interview and now I have to sit down again to answer the same questions,” he said, before talking about his confrontations with Guardiola, always with respect and admiration.

Liverpool comes into this match (Sunday, 10:45 am) as leader of the Premier League, one point ahead of City and two ahead of Arsenal. However, Klopp does not believe that this is the definitive match of the championship.

“There are always great games, they probably always will be. Decisive in the title race? I'm not sure who said that. It's pretty early, eh? I don't think anyone will open the champagne after the result, but it's three points and it's huge. It's a very strong opponent, we don't hide that we want to win, but knowing how difficult it is, that's all. It's a great game, I understand it and I'm excited,” said the German.

“I don't feel like it's a rivalry, but I understand you call it that. We're both competitive and we want to win. We're blessed with really good players on our teams, that's all. It's not a rivalry we have. I said it before: if we “If we meet in the future, it will be with a lot of respect. It is not an opportunity to meet more often yet, but I say how much I respect it,” Klopp said.

The Liverpool manager was asked about statements made by Trent Alexander-Arnold, which many interpreted as a disdain for the titles obtained by Manchester City.

Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz celebrate the victory against Sárta Prague. Photo:EFE Share

“'Looking back on this era, although they won more titles than us and were perhaps more successful, our trophies mean more to us and to our fans because of where both clubs are financially. “Because of how the clubs put together the squad and the way we did it, it probably means more to our fans,” Alexander-Arnold said.

In this regard, Klopp said: “I don't know how often we have to say at this club that we respect City. Pep is the best coach in the world: incredible players, the best number 9, De Bruyne will go down in history with Steven Gerrard, imagine that conversation! Phil Foden, the best English player. Trent understands, but he's a Liverpool fan: he stood his ground. Our motto “This means more” means it means more to us. Two years ago, we had a parade after losing the Champions League and the Premier League the night before. Tell me another city that would do this. This club is special for us. So if we're sorry, why not say it? It's what he feels. They told me. I'm pretty sure he said it respectfully too. (…), In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with what Trent said,” he concluded.

