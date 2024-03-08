













Starting this March 8, the players of Fortnite You can now jump to the new season of chapter 5. This one is named Myths and Mortals and that is why he arrived with weapons and legendary characters from Mount Olympus. Here we tell you all the news on the island.

The trailer already gives us a glimpse of the new characters arriving. Zeus, Aphrodite, Hades, Poseidon, Artemis, Medusa and Cerberus come out of Greek mythology for some skirmishes in Fortnite. The collaboration with Avatar is also confirmed thanks to the appearance of the Korra skin.

This season's battle pass will include these characters to unlock. Buying it immediately gives us access to Cerberus and subsequent levels will free the others. While Korra will arrive at a special time, late in the season.

The season Myths and Mortals of Fortniteas well as your battle pass, They will be available from now until May 24. There is plenty of time to enjoy the new skins, weapons and attractions. So don't waste your time and go now to challenge these legends of Olympus.

What's new about Myths and Mortals in Fortnite?

To continue with the Greek mythology theme, Fortnite added new landmarks to the island. Mount Olympus is present with everything and a monument to Zeus. We can also challenge Ares in the Duelist Mastery arena. We will find Cerberus in his three-headed dog form at the Stygian Gate and finally reach the Underworld, which is the home of Hades.

Of course we need more than just weapons to face gods. For this reason, a series of new divine powers are included. These are: the thunderbolt of Zeus, the wings of Icarus and the chains of Hades. There are also new weapons, including the Battle Assault Rifle, Herald SMG, Hunter Designated Marksman Rifle, and Guard Shotgun. Will you try them?

