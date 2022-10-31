The Liverpool coach on the eve of the Champions League match: “Spalletti is doing a great job, they can get to the end. We will continue to fight. The crisis? It is wrong to ask now if a cycle is over”

From our correspondent GB Olivero

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t have a happy time. Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League at fifteen points from Arsenal and thirteen from Manchester City while in the Champions League qualifying for the round of 16 is already mathematical, but the first place is very far away, linked to a goal at Anfield against Napoli which in the current situation is difficult foresee. Yet the Reds coach is calm on the eve of the match he arrives after the home defeat against Leeds: “We don’t play with the thought of the four goals to score to finish first, but only with the aim of winning the match. I don’t know who will play, I’ll see how the players will be in the morning, but it’s not a game where we can afford turnover. There will be a full stadium and many spectators connected in front of the television. So we will do our best to beat Napoli also to improve our condition and grow in view of the upcoming Premier League matches. We have to avoid the mistakes we have seen in some meetings. But nobody here gives up: we will continue to fight and fight. We begin to win the duels on the pitch, then in the 90th minute we will see if we have also won the match ”. See also Bagnaia: "I was afraid of making a mistake, I don't deny. But it went and the speed is always there"

ADMIRATION – Speaking of Napoli, Klopp has only sweet words: “At the moment they are the strongest team in Europe and I am convinced that they will be able to compete to win the Champions League even if they have never been in this situation and you may think they have not experience. I believe it can go all the way. Napoli are playing incredible football, they beat us clearly in the first leg, but we are not looking for particular revenge. All players are connected to each other, in defense they leave few spaces. I don’t think Napoli have copied Liverpool a bit, because Spalletti has gained so much experience in his career. But it’s a show and tomorrow I want to see Liverpool play well and fight. I love football and what Napoli is showing is beautiful. This does not mean that I am afraid, it just means that it is an exceptional challenge. I have a lot of respect for what Luciano is doing, a really good job ”. See also High, technical and Mbappé sends him: Kolo Muani appears for the Milan attack

CRISIS – Of course, the bad situation in the standings affects the eve of the Reds and Klopp does not hold back when he has to analyze the moment: “These conferences are more difficult than many others made in happier times. But I’m here when it’s sunny and when it’s raining. I’m not tired. I understand the criticisms, they are part of the game, but it is not fair to ask now if a cycle is over. This could also concern the coach. I only think about regaining our stability. It’s time to play one game at a time, I hope to do a good preparation before the Premier League resumes after the World Cup. And I look forward to seeing the real Liverpool again soon. I think about the goals taken at night and also when I go to the bathroom… ”. As for the formation, finally, no indication: only tomorrow morning Klopp will make a decision considering also that on Saturday Liverpool will play on the field of Tottenham. Matip, however, does not recover while he could play Konate. See also F1 | Russell: "Porpoising solved on the straight, stay in some corners"

October 31, 2022 (change October 31, 2022 | 15:39)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Klopp #Napoli #strongest #team #Europe