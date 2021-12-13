All or nothing. After setting foot for the first time at San Siro on the occasion of the match against Milan on 7 December, Jurgen Klopp will return to La Scala del Calcio for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. “I had to wait 54 years to play at San Siro for the first time … and now it will be twice in three months, so that’s good news!”. Inter will be waiting for him this time, as per the verdict of the draw-bis of Nyon. “Repeating the draw was the correct decision. As soon as I saw him live I thought that things could not be left like this”, the first words of the Reds coach on the official website of Liverpool.

REAL CHALLENGE

–

Now head to Inter, then. A team that Klopp does not want to underestimate: “It is certainly a difficult draw. They are the leading team in Italy and they are having a good time. We will see how things go until we meet in February”. Among the Nerazzurri there are many old acquaintances from the Premier League (“Sanchez and Dzeko know them well”) but there is a player that the Reds coach is particularly afraid of: “Lautaro Martinez is probably one of the strongest forwards in the world. I am in my first year with Simone Inzaghi and they are the champions of Italy, but Liverpool’s approach is that it is never simple but always possible. It will be a challenge in the Champions League. ” With the hope that Klopp will not have to complain about the pitch of the Meazza, as happened after the match against Milan.