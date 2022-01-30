Liverpool English has confirmed via social networks the signing of Colombian Luis Díaz from Portuguese Porto.

“We have completed the signing of louis diaz of FC Porto, subject to the granting of a work permit and international authorization,” wrote Liverpool, which published the emoticons of a hand with a pen and a smiling face, as well as adding “#VamosLuis” in Spanish.

(You may be interested in: Confirmed: Luis Díaz arrives at Liverpool)

Diaz was rumored to be the Reds’ German manager Jurgen Klopp’s main target during the summer transfer window, but growing interest in the player, particularly from Tottenham, forced Liverpool to come forward.

At the moment, the Colombian attacker is playing with his team the qualifying qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. For this reason, Liverpool sent a delegation to Argentina, where Colombia will play on Tuesday, to carry out the medical examination before January market closes.

Klopp’s message

Díaz joins Liverpool after two and a half seasons with FC Porto. See also New venue for the Argentine national team match against Colombia

“Jürgen Klopp has detailed his delight at the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance,” Liverpool said on their Twitter account.

(Also read: Luis Díaz and the most expensive transfers of Colombian soccer players)

Followed by a message from the manager: “I couldn’t be happier that we were able to close this deal and bring Luis to Liverpool… I’ve always believed in only signing players in January if you want to sign them in the summer, and that’s the case with Luis”, explained the German.

He added: “He is an outstanding player and someone we have been following for a long time… We think he has everything it takes to fit our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows that you have to fight to get what you want. He’s a fighter, no doubt about it. He’s a skilled team player who always has the goal in mind.”

More details of the signing

The arrival of Díaz, in any case, was not easy: “We know that Porto is an outstanding club that educates the players in the best possible way and provides a brilliant football education. They are a class club and, I must say, they have been tough negotiators,” he said with his popular smile.

(Also read: Luis Díaz: what number will he wear at Liverpool?)

Finally, Klopp thanked the Colombian National Team for facilitating the medical review procedures: “We also have to thank the Colombian Football Association for helping us give us the time to complete this agreement. They have a great game on Tuesday and I know better than anyone how important preparation for matches is, so it is very much appreciated that they gave us a few hours to finalize the transfer without affecting their training”.

Jürgen Klopp has detailed his delight at the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2022

SPORTS AND FOOTBALL

more sports news

-Colombia, 556 minutes without scoring a goal in the tie…

-‘The fans don’t touch’: dart from Pibe Valderrama to James Rodríguez

-James insults in dressing rooms those who whistled at him: ‘Ungrateful of …’