SteamDB shared the Top 10 best-selling games on Steam in the week ended January 30, 2022. In first position we find God of War again, which does not seem to fear any competition. The ranking is composed on the basis of earnings, not the number of copies sold.

Precisely, the classification of the best-selling games on Steam as of January 30, 2022 is as follows:

God of War Monster Hunter Rise Dying Light 2 Stay Human (preorder) Elden Ring (preorder) Dying Light 2 Stay Human (preorder) Ready or Not Total War: Warhammer III (preorder) Lost Ark Platinum Founder’s Pack Project Zomboid It Takes Two

As you can see God of War is first, followed by Monster Hunter Rise. Both games hold their positions for the third week in a row. Daniel Ahmad – analyst at Niko Partners – says, however, that God of War will probably no longer be first next week, as the sales of the Lunar calendar are underway at this moment and this will push sales towards discounted games. Also, Dying Light 2 will be released next week, which will then climb even higher in the rankings. Furthermore, according to the data, 3 million players have put it on their Wish List.

A flying kick against an enemy in Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Speaking precisely of Dying Light 2, we can see that it is featured twice in the Top 10 best-selling games on Steam. The reason is simple, one is the standard edition and one is the Ultimate: Valve’s platform separates the various editions of the games, so they can appear multiple times in the rankings.

Also Elden Ring continues to achieve good results, considering that there are still more than three weeks to go. FromSoftware’s game has been among the best sellers for a few weeks already, so we can expect a positive start on Steam on February 25, 2022. Speaking of Elden Ring, a new gameplay video with spectacular fights was recently shared.