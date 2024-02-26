London (dpa)

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp praised his players after winning the English Football League Cup by defeating Chelsea by one goal.

Klopp said in a statement broadcast on Sky Sports: “What happened was crazy. I am proud to be part of the team, and the Liverpool Academy players have a strong personality.”

He added, “The craziest thing is that we deserve to win the cup. We were lucky at moments, and Chelsea were successful at other times. The players proved their worth, and this was a wonderful thing.”

The German coach explained, “I used almost all the available players. The team needed new faces, and the young players performed the task successfully.”

He said, “These young players have trained with us for a long time, and they know exactly the tasks required, and frankly, they are very tired, and this is normal in such matches.”

Jurgen Klopp praised goalkeeper Caomen Kelleher, saying, “He showed a very good level, and we have the best goalkeeper in the world, and the best substitute goalkeeper.”

Klopp talked about facing Southampton next Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup, saying, “We do not have a team ready for this match. Perhaps I will use the same players who played in the Chelsea match, while the rest of the players begin treatment.”

Klopp criticized the pressure of the match schedule, explaining, “I love England very much, but the match schedule does not allow a team to win many titles. We will see the price we will pay against Southampton, but we will fight and struggle and then we will see what happens.”

Jurgen Klopp concluded his statements: “In any case, there will be a team wearing a Liverpool shirt against Southampton.”