As was made known through spoilers about the name of the eliminated in 'Exatlón México', TV Azteca reality show, David Juárez 'The Beast' was eliminated this Sunday night February 25.

'Exatlón México' had a survival test this Sunday night, starring Javi Márquez 'Big Papi' and David Juárez 'La Bestia'. The first one won it and the second one had to leave the reality show TV Azteca.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

This week, the members of the blue and red teams are at risk, while the athletes continue to strive to win this season's competition in 'Exatlón México'.

This Sunday, the blue team lost to the reds and in the test for survival two members of the blue team faced each other: Javi Márquez 'Big Papi' and David Juárez 'The Beast'.

At the beginning, the duel was even in the first confrontations, but towards the final stretch, both competitors found it difficult to get ahead.

Javi Márquez was the winner and the one eliminated was David Juárez 'La Bestia', who said goodbye to the reality show 'Exatlón México', sad for the defeat.

'Exatlón México', hosted by Antonio Rosique, is about to end, There is still no date for the last program, but it will be in March, tentatively on the last Sunday, although TV Azteca is yet to confirm the final date and its last broadcast will give way to the start of 'Survivor México', through Azteca Uno.

Join our WhatsApp Show Channel and receive more news from celebrities