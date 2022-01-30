KLM has canceled eighty return flights for Monday as a precaution, a spokeswoman said. “Especially the expected heavy gusts of wind that storm Corrie will bring, are really in our way.”











A spokesman for Schiphol Airport expects the storm to have a ‘major impact’ and ‘certainly flights to and from Schiphol will be delayed or cancelled’.

KLM assumes that in addition to the now canceled flights, even more may have to be canceled. “People also have to take delays into account,” said the spokeswoman. Passengers whose flights are canceled will be rebooked on later flights.

heavy wind gusts

The KNMI has declared code orange for Monday in North Holland, Friesland and the Wadden area and code yellow for the rest of the Netherlands due to storm Corrie. Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by heavy gusts of wind.

Heavy gusts of wind will occur in the coastal provinces from early Monday morning. Particularly in the second half of the morning, the northwest of the country has to deal with very strong wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h. Very strong wind gusts of 100-120 km/h will occur in the (north)western coastal area, possibly also around the IJsselmeer.