Died Soviet and Russian film actor and director Viktor Merezhko. About this agency TASS reported in the Union of Cinematographers of the Russian Federation.

He was 84 years old.

Merezhko is the author of the script for such films as “The Bog”, “Citizen Nikanorova is waiting for you”, “Leaving – go away”, “Relatives”, “Flying in a dream and in reality”, “A lonely woman wants to meet you” and “Pockmarked Hen”, as well as the TV series “Provincials” and “Sonka – Golden Pen”.

In addition, he was the screenwriter of the cartoons “Vasilisa the Beautiful”, “The Wise Minnow”, “Wolf – Gray Tail”, “Bear – Lime Leg” and “The Adventures of Lolo the Penguin”.

As a director, Merezhko worked, in particular, on Sonya the Golden Hand and the TV movie New Year’s Men.

Earlier, on January 30, it became known that in Moscow, at the age of 85, the famous actor Leonid Kuravlev died after a long illness. It was also reported about the death of the Soviet director and animator Maya Buzinova, who worked on the creation of Cheburashka.