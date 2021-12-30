By seizing the last chance that remained, Kjeld Nuis managed to qualify for the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday. The 32-year-old skater managed to take first place in the qualifying tournament (OKT) with a time of 1.43.85 in the 1,500 meters. A day earlier, Nuis just missed a podium place in the 1,000 meters.

In China, Nuis can defend his Olympic title in the 1,500 meters. The time he set on Thursday was one second slower than his track record.

Second place went to reigning world champion Thomas Krol, who was only two hundredths slower. He thus conquered his second Olympic starting permit – after the 1,000 meters. The podium was completed by a personal best by surprise Tijmen Snel, which meant that Patrick Roest missed an Olympic ticket.

Schouten and In ‘t Hof

Earlier in the day, Irene Schouten won her second Olympic ticket by finishing first in the 5,000 meters with a time of 6.50.48. With that she stayed well ahead of the number two, Sanne in ‘t Hof, who covered the distance in 6.55.14. Olympic champion Esmee Visser struggled with a hamstring injury and finished in ninth place.